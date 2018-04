“The Wall That Heals”, a mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall exhibit will be at Historic Camden from May 3rd thru the 6th, and is open 24 hours a day. The wall will be escorted by the American Legion Riders from Thunder Tower Harley Davidson on May 2nd beginning at 9am, and should arrive at Historic Camden at 10am. For a full schedule of events, visit facebook.com/twthcamdensc, or call 803-427-0470.