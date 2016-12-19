Sports Update for Monday, December 19, 2016

Today the Mid-Carolina Credit Union Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament will get underway at City Arena in Camden. At 3:30pm the Camden girls will take on the Robert E. Lee girls. At 5pm the Lugoff-Elgin girls will play North Central. At 6:30pm the Robert E. Lee boys will play Camden and at 8pm the Lugoff-Elgin and North Central boys will square off. You can hear all of the games on KOOL 102.7 with airtime for the first game at 3:15pm.

The Carolina Panthers are on the road tonight to take on the Washington Redskins. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:30pm. If time allows we will join the game in progress after the Mid-Carolina Credit Union Holiday Classic basketball tournament.

Wednesday night Clemson and Carolina meet in college basketball. You can hear the Clemson broadcast on KOOL 102.7 and the U.S.C. broadcast on Startime 1590. Airtime Wednesday evening is 8:30pm.