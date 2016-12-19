Concerned Clergy of Kershaw County Donates Funds for Body Armor

Pastors Edward Sanders from the Mt. Joshua Baptist Church and Marion Bennett from the Bethlehem Baptist Church are seen presenting Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews with a check for $800.00. These funds are to be used for the purchase of body armor for the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and were donated by members of the Concerned Clergy of Kershaw County, a group of pastors representing about 18 predominantly African American churches. Steve Zobel, Chairman of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation, was on hand to accept the check to be deposited with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit foundation.

“When Pastor Bennett was asked to serve on the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation, he readily accepted and has been in important board member,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Early on he wanted to do something for the Sheriff’s Office and took this need to the clergymen and women with whom he serves. This donation will purchase a complete set of body armor, something our officers need now more than ever. I am extremely appreciative of the generosity and support of these pastors and church members.”