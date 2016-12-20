-LETTER-Louis Clyburn steps down from Head Coach/AD position at North Central

I would like to take this opportunity to thank every student athlete that has been involved with athletics at North Central High School during the past eight years. It is through their participation and commitment that has made them part of something special.

Athletic teams give young people the opportunity to get outside their comfort zone and push themselves as human beings. In turn, providing them a foundation where down the road of life, they become better equipped to deal with the good and the bad things that cross their path.

During my time as athletic director at North Central High School, our department has accomplished some truly amazing things. Student-athlete participation is at one of the highest points it has been in school history. Through the support of our school board, we have pushed to create more sports and opportunities for female students in order to make it a level playing field for every athlete. When I took this job eight years ago, I made it a point to reach out to every facet of the community in order to raise funds to increase facilities and equipment for the school. This included soliciting many different businesses and individuals throughout Kershaw County and they have answered the call to North Central High School.

I pride myself on the fact that over the past eight years, our athletic department has brought in or raised more money for the betterment of the students than in the history of the school during this same time frame. To all those fellow citizens and friends of mine I say thank you and to the students of North Central I say thank you, too.

When I first took over as the athletic director and head football coach at North Central, I was told the involvement in recreational sports was hit or miss, at best. During my initial tenure, this area of Kershaw County struggled to have enough interest to form its own youth football team and teams in other sports. Over the course of the first few years, we showed slow progress in youth athletic participation. To make a faster impact on growing the youth teams in our area, I personally went to visit every elementary school and took the recreation department paperwork to the children and their families. We then took it one step further and held free clinics and camps for the children and coaches. The next year we had enough interest to make up one recreation youth football team.

The following year the team grew bigger as we had two teams and, so on. This past year, one of our very own NC youth football teams won the Camden City Championship. Our 2016 North Central High School junior varsity football team, which included players who were part of our original push to grow youth football in the North Central area, beat both Camden and Andrew Jackson.

Our varsity football team, in the first four years in which our staff arrived here, climbed from an 0-10 record to 6-5, and we hosted the first home playoff game in 18 seasons at North Central High School. This 6-5 record came at a time when the school moved from A to AA classification in the South Carolina High School League and was put in a region with Fairfield Central, Columbia and Keenan high schools, which are all nearly double the size of North Central. The past four years, we have been hit by things which cause small schools to struggle; finding the right fit at quarterback, enough athletes to fill all positions, and injuries. That was never truer than this past season as we had a promising start only to be over whelmed by injuries.

This misfortune started with our quarterback. Of 220 possible starting positions for the season, that is 22 starters for 10 games, 76 times our team played with a backup in that starting spot. Our young men never flinched and never lost that drive to compete or throw their hat in the ring every Friday night. I told them that, one day in their lives, that would help them pay the mortgage when times were hard or to find a way to buy groceries when their account was low. Giving up in life or in sports is never an option.

With all the above being said, I have poured my heart and soul into this position. I have sacrificed and embedded my family into improving the athletic department at North Central High School. From picking up student athletes that had no way to get to the school for summer workouts to taking them home after a hard fought game. They have sat arm-in-arm with my own children in the back seat of my truck while we made stops to make sure everyone was home safe. I stand behind the work my coaches and I have done. Did we do it perfect? No, but we did it with everything we had.

I now feel as though it is time for me to step away from North Central High School as the head football coach. I plan to continue to fulfill my current role and responsibilities in the school though the end of the current academic year. The entire athletic department is in a great position to be picked up, loved and carried forward by someone new. I want the school to have every opportunity to find that next person for each of these complex roles.

I have received many questions and support about my interest in the pending situation at Camden High School and how this may affect me and my future plans. Camden High School is in my blood. “Once a Bulldog, Always a Bulldog” could not be more true with me and my family. My grandfather literally helped move the dirt on historic Camden to be the foundation of Zemp Stadium. My father and four uncles played football for the gold and black. My mother and aunts were crowned homecoming queen. So when people ask if I am interested in that position at Camden High School the answer is a simple “yes.”

If I can, in some way, help the school that helped build me and so many of us into what we are today, then I am “all in.”

I am at peace with the work I have done at North Central and am ready to move forward with whatever is in my future. I have been very blessed through 22 years of coaching college football, being a college athletic director, a high school head football coach and a high school athletic director. I am 44 years old and I wholeheartedly hope to coach football for another 10 years. I will coach my last game when my youngest son takes his last snap. I would love for that to be at Camden High as the next athletic director and head football coach.

The job is about hiring and managing good quality coaches and letting them flourish. Recruiting, loving and teaching every student that is willing to break outside their box of comfort in order to participate is the ultimate goal of the athletic department and is sometimes easy to lose sight of this mission. Managing every single sport alongside football is critical. My daughter’s softball team is just as important as my son’s football team.

I promise you I am more than qualified and I am more than ready. If the Camden community and the school board of Kershaw County Schools thinks I am qualified enough and the right fit for the job I welcome the opportunity.

Again, I have more than enjoyed my time serving North Central High School and it will always be a part of me and my family. However, I am humble enough and have enough class that if I am not the most qualified and the best fit to lead Camden High School athletics and football then I will provide for my family in other ways. Whether it is a return to college football coaching or launching a new career in the business world, regardless of the outcome I will always support The Bulldogs and the Kershaw County School District.

I wake up and put to bed four future Bulldogs every single day. I plan, in some way, to help make Camden High School and every school in this county the best for all our children.

It is with class, honor and dignity that I officially submit my desire to be considered (whether it is as an official transfer from the same position at North Central or through the official application process) for the athletic director and head football coach at Camden High School. I submit this desire to the citizens of Kershaw County and the Kershaw County School Board.

Sincerely,

Louis Clyburn

Head Football Coach and Athletic Director

North Central High School

Dr. Frank Morgan, Kershaw County school superintendent released the following statement regarding Clyburn’s letter:

According to Kershaw County school superintendent Dr. Frank Morgan the positions of athletic director and head football coach at Camden and North Central high schools will both be advertised regionally and nationally. The top applicants will be interviewed by personnel from the district office, school staff, community members and respective principals. The panels will then submit their recommendations to the school district superintendent. The respective school principals and the superintendent will interview the finalists and make their recommendation to the school board. Dr. Morgan says he hopes to have the process completed sometime in February.