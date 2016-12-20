Sports Update for Tuesday, December 20,2016

Louis Clyburn has announced that he is stepping down as head football coach and athletic director at North Central High School. Clyburn coached the Knights for eight seasons and coached at Andrew Jackson for one season. You can see Clyburn’s letter to the Chronicle-Independent and KOOL 102.7 at http://www.kool1027.com/?p=7145 .

In Monday’s action in the Mid-Carolina Credit Union Holiday Classic basketball tournament the Camden High boys and girls winning the Robert E. Lee boys and girls teams. The Lugoff-Elgin boys and girls teams defeated the North Central boys and girls teams.