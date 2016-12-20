Morgan Releases Statement Regarding Coaching and AD Positions at CHS and NCHS

According to Kershaw County school superintendent Dr. Frank Morgan the positions of athletic director and head football coach at Camden and North Central high schools will both be advertised regionally and nationally. The top applicants will be interviewed by personnel from the district office, school staff, community members and respective principals. The panels will then submit their recommendations to the school district superintendent. The respective school principals and the superintendent will interview the finalists and make their recommendation to the school board. Dr. Morgan says he hopes to have the process completed sometime in February.