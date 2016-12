Tuesday in the Mid-Carolina Credit Union Holiday Basketball Classic the Camden girls won the championship defeating Lugoff-Elgin 63 to 43. The Lugoff-Elgin boys won the championship defeating Camden 59 to 56. The North Central boys and girls won the consolation games over the Robert E. Lee boys and girls.

Tonight Clemson and Carolina meet in college basketball. You can hear the Clemson broadcast on KOOL 102.7 and the U.S.C. broadcast on Startime 1590. Airtime is 8:30pm.