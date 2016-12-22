Traffic Accident Thursday Morning Claims Life of Kershaw County Man

A Kershaw county man was killed early Thursday morning in a single car accident that took place on Flat Rock Road and Highway 521. Coroner David West says that 53 year old Milton Phillip Sheorn was driving on Flat Rock Road and ran a stop sign, crossed Highway 521 and hit a tree. West says that two passengers in the car were airlifted to Palmetto Richland Hospital. The accident took place around one o’clock Thursday morning. West says the accident is under investigation by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. West said this is the 19th traffic fatality this year in Kershaw County.