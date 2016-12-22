Lugoff Fire-Rescue Battles House Fire

Just before 2 PM on Wednesday December 21, 2016, Lugoff Fire-Rescue crews were dispatch to a house on fire on Hornsby Circle in Lugoff with possible entrapment of an occupant. Lugoff Fire Marshal 1 arrived within 6 minutes of the call to find a single-story brick home with large amounts of smoke coming from the front of the home and eaves on both sides. Lugoff Rescue Engine 10, Engine 8, Ladder 10, and Battalion 1 arrived immediately deploying hose lines and interior fire crews into the burning home. The fire was contained within 7 minutes of arrival for a rapidly developing fire that had already extended into the attic area. Two occupants were home during the fire but were both able to escape the blaze prior to crews arriving. Crews from Pine Grove, Blaney, and Doby’s Mill Fire Departments as well as Kershaw County EMS and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department assisted in firefighting, medical, and scene security operations. One occupant was treated for cuts to one of his arms on the scene by EMS sustained when he attempted to remove items from a bedroom by breaking an outside window during the fire. The home was severely damaged by smoke and heat and is no longer tenable by the occupants. Crews disconnected all the power to the home for safe firefighting operations as well. The Kershaw County Chapter of the American Red Cross responded to provide services to the occupants. The Lugoff Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire which originated in the living room area near a fire place. Investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department and the SC Law Enforcement Division were also called to the scene to assist the Lugoff investigator with the cause of the fire currently still under investigation.

“We are so thankful the occupants managed to exit the home and were safe prior to our arrival. The home sustained significant damage, but the lives were spared; which is the most important aspect to home fires. All the fire crews did an outstanding job of responding to the scene quickly, deploying personnel and hose lines efficiently, and applying water to the fire areas immediately stopping the fire within 7 minutes after arrival. With 4 rooms involved and a fire running overhead in the attic, this was a very difficult task that our crews accomplished with great precision and professionalism. This is type of home fire that we train all year for. We pray the owner and occupant can fully recover from this very traumatic fire event and devastating loss of property” Lugoff Fire-Rescue Chief Dennis Ray stated.

Crews were still on the scene monitoring hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire after 9 PM Wednesday evening.