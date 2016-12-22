KERSHAW COUNTY GOVERNMENT HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

In observance of the holiday season, The Kershaw County Government Center will be closed:
Friday, December 23rd
Monday, December 26th
Tuesday, December 27th
Monday, January 2nd
All County Convenience Centers and Landfill will be closed:
Saturday, December 24th – beginning at 12:00pm
Sunday, December 25th
Monday, January 2nd
“On behalf of all county staff, we wish you the best holiday season and a happy new year,” said Vic Carpenter, Kershaw County Administrator. “From our government family to yours, we send you our warmest thoughts and best wishes.”