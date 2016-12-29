Sports Update for Thursday, December 29, 2016

The U.S.C. Gamecocks will play South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl today. You can hear the game on Startime 1590. Airtime for the Gamecock Tailgate Show will be 11am.

The Clemson Tigers men’s basketball team will travel to Wake Forest Saturday. You can hear the fame on KOOL 102.7 with airtime set for 11:30am Saturday.

The Clemson Tigers will take on Ohio State Saturday evening in the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona. You can hear the game on KOOL 102.7 with airtime for the Tiger Tailgate Show set for 4pm.

The Carolina Panthers are on the road Sunday to take on the Buccaneers in Tampa. You can hear the game on KOOL 102.7 at 12:15pm.