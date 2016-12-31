Two Year Old Kershaw County Child Drowns in Creek Saturday

A two year child was found drowned Saturday after he had gone missing from his grandmother’s apartment in Lugoff. Kershaw County coroner David West says that Neko Jacob Clark’s body was found in a creek near the Frenwood Apartments in Lugoff around 7:15 Saturday evening. He was first reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Taking part in the search for Clark were the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the Lugoff Fire Department and SLED, the State Law Enforcement Division. West that Clark’s death is under investigation by the coroner’s office, the sheriff’s office and SLED but added that no foul play is suspected. West said that SLED is investigating since the incident involved the death of a child. West said an autopsy will be performed.