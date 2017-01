A Camden man was killed early Sunday morning in an accident on I-20 in Kershaw county. Kershaw County Coroner David West says that 30 year old Matthew Tate Boland died of blunt force trauma after his vehicle ran off the westbound lane of I-20 between the Camden and Lugoff exits and struck a tree. West says the accident took place around 6:30 Sunday morning. West says the accident is under investigation by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.