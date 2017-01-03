Sport Update for Tuesday, January 3, 2017

The Lugoff-Elgin JHV wrestling team will take on Gilbert tonight. Matches start at 6:30pm.

The Camden JV basketball team will be at home tonight to face Lakewood. Tip-off is set for 5:30pm.

The North Central JV basketball team will host Lee Central tonight at 6pm.

In high school basketball Tuesday evening Camden will travel to Lakewood, North Central is on the road to Lee Central and Lugoff-Elgin will be a t home to face Dreher. Girls games start at 6pm and the boys games will follow.

The Camden High wrestlers are on the road Tuesday evening. They will take on Indianland and Columbia High. Matches start at 6pm.

The Clemson Tigers take on U.N.C. tonight in college basketball. You can hear the game on KOOL 102.7 with airtime set for 6:30pm.