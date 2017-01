In high school basketball Tuesday evening the Lugoff-Elgin boys defeated Dreher 62-53 and the Dreher girls defeated the Lugoff=Elgin girls 75-19.

The Lugoff-Elgin varsity wrestling team will host Darlington and Hartsville this evening. Matches start at 6pm.

The Camden and North Central JV basketball teamsĀ have games Thursday evening. Camden will travel to Fairfield Central and North Central will host Cheraw.