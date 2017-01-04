Jan. 10 to be regular school day for KCSD students

Kershaw County School District (KCSD) families are reminded that Tuesday, Jan. 10 is a regular school day for students.

Although initially designated as a teacher workday on the 2016-17 school calendar, Jan. 10 is being used to make up the day missed on Oct. 10 when schools were closed for inclement weather. Jan. 10 will be the first day of the second semester, and report cards for the second nine weeks will be sent home with students on Jan. 13.

Students also will not attend school on Monday, Jan. 9, a teacher workday, or on Monday, Jan. 16, which is a holiday for Martin Luther King’s birthday.

For an updated 2016-17 KCSD calendar, visit the district’s website.