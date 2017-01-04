Carolinas Special Weather Statement

Winter weather is expected to affect portions of the Duke Energy Carolinas Service Area Friday night into Saturday. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the exact timing, snowfall amounts and impacted locations. However, power outages are not anticipated with this event, though travel conditions may be hazardous.

A storm system will organize near the Gulf Coast on Friday, tracking across northern Florida and then heading toward the Carolina coast on Saturday. Moisture will spread northward into the Carolinas, but the models differ on how far north this moisture spreads. Meanwhile, colder air continues to arrive from the north but there is model disagreement as to how far south the sub-freezing temps will reach by Saturday morning. Northern and western NC has the best chance for all-snow, though amounts may be light due to a lack of moisture. Across southern NC and northern SC, precipitation would likely begin as a wintry mix Friday night, then transition to snow early Saturday. The potential exists for several inches of snow accumulation in some areas, which would result in hazardous road conditions but little in the way of power outages. Which locations receive all snow versus which locations start out as a wintry mix before transitioning will depend on how far south the sub-freezing temps reach Friday night.

Around I-85, we are currently forecasting precipitation to begin as a wintry mix Friday evening then transition to light snow early Saturday morning and ending by midday. Total snow accumulation of 1-2” of along and northwest of the I-85 corridor, though the mountains and foothills can expect 2-4”. Locations southeast of I-85 could receive 2-4” if the colder air arrives fast enough before the back edge of the precipitation shifts eastward.

Further to the east, precipitation will begin around midnight as rain or a wintry mix then transition to snow on Saturday morning before ending early/mid afternoon. For much of this area, we are expecting 1-3” of snow accumulation depending on the timing of the transition, though some locations along and/or west of the I-95 corridor could see slightly higher amounts, possibly approaching 6”, if the colder air arrives soon enough. Even locations near the coast could receive an inch or two of snow, though it would not come until the end of the event as the storm system exits the region.