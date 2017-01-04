Alpha Centre Holds Annual Legislative Luncheon

The Alpha Centre in Camden held their annual legislative luncheon Wednesday where local leaders had a chance to meet members of the Kershaw county legislative delegation and discuss issues that will face lawmakers in the session of the South Carolina general assembly that starts next week. State senator Vincent Sheheen of Camden saying that the major issues facing lawmakers include the condition of roads and highways in South Carolina and funding of education. Those feelings were echoed by state representative Laurie Slade Funderburk of Camden and house speaker Jay Lucas. Lucas said that for South Carolina to remain competitive in attracting new industry the condition of the palmetto state’s roads must be addressed. Lucas also said that attracting new industry also means that public education in the palmetto state needs to be improved and adequately funded. State senator Thomas McElveen of Sumter, whose district includes the West Wateree also called for improvements in the condition of South Carolina’s roads and highways.