LEHS students’ artwork featured at local art gallery in January

Twenty Lugoff-Elgin High School students will have their artwork displayed at The Village Artists Art Gallery during January.

The public is invited to attend the gala opening Friday, Jan. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and the Wateree Sousaphone Quartet will provide live music. Awards will be given for best in show, and various works will be available for sale.

Student artwork includes photography, drawings, paintings and multi-media pieces and also will be displayed on the art gallery’s website. Participating students include Rachel Barnett, Anna Cooper, Rachel DeChant, Marlin Felder, Ethan Fletcher, Morgan Geary, Alexis Jackson, Indigo Johnson, Emma Josey, Gabriella Magun, Montana Marsh, Gienesa Moreira, Angel Newton, Marie Nevell, Helen Odom, Katelyn Ramold, Rhianna Rausch, Taylor Riggins, Desmon Rush and Avery Setzer.

The Village Artists Art Gallery is located at 631-8 Promenade Place in Columbia (next to Panera Bread in the Village at Sandhill).

Photo ID: LEHS students Anna Cooper, Marlin Felder and Gabriella Magun pose with pieces of their artwork.