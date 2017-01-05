Sports Update for Saturday, January 5, 2017

The North Central JV basketball team will host Cheraw tonight. Tip-off is set for 6pm.

The Camden High JV basketball team is on the road to Fairfield Central. Tip-off is 5:30pm.

The Camden High wrestlers are on the road tonight to take on Hartsville and Cheraw. Matches will start at 6pm.

In Varsity basketball Friday evening Lugoff-Elgin will travel to Hartsville, North Central is on the road to Cheraw and Camden travels to Fairfield Central.

The Lugoff-Elgin Demon wrestlers will compete in the Bearcat invitational tournament Saturday. The Camden High wrestlers will compete in the North Central tournament Saturday.