Carolinas Special Weather Statement

Winter weather is expected to affect portions of the Duke Energy Carolinas Service Area Friday night into Saturday.

A storm system will organize near the Gulf Coast on Friday, tracking across northern Florida and then heading toward the Carolina coast on Saturday. Moisture will spread northward into the Carolinas, but their remains some uncertainty on how far north this moisture will spread. Meanwhile, colder air continues to arrive from the north but there is model disagreement as to how far south the sub-freezing temps will reach by Saturday morning. Northern and western NC has the best chance for all-snow, though amounts may be light due to a lack of moisture. Across southern NC and northern SC, precipitation would likely begin as a wintry mix Friday night, then transition to snow early Saturday. The potential exists for several inches of snow accumulation in some areas, especially along the I95 corridor from the SC line to Virginia. Power outages are possible by Saturday afternoon across eastern portions of the Carolinas where snow amounts exceed 6”.

For the I-85 area, we are currently forecasting precipitation to begin as a wintry mix Friday evening then transition to light snow early Saturday morning and ending by midday. Total snow accumulation of 1-3” along and northwest of the I-85 corridor, though the mountains and foothills can expect 2-4”. We are not expecting weather related outages in this area.

In our eastern Carolinas area, precipitation will begin around midnight as rain or a wintry mix then transition to snow on Saturday morning before ending early/mid afternoon. For much of this area, we are expecting 2-4” of snow accumulation depending on the timing of the transition, though some locations along the I-95 corridor could see higher amounts, possibly approaching 8”, if the colder air arrives soon enough. Even locations near the coast could receive an inch or two of snow, though it would not come until the end of the event as the storm system exits the region.