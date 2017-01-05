KERSHAW COUNTY PREPARES FOR WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER

Kershaw County, SC – As a cold front continues to move toward the southeast, Kershaw County is already preparing for the upcoming winter weather conditions expected this weekend. Based on the latest National Weather Service forecast, rain is expected to begin Friday afternoon turning into snow Friday night and early Saturday morning. Snow will taper off and possibly end as light, freezing drizzle Saturday afternoon. As much as one to three inches are expected for the midlands region of South Carolina.

“We continue to monitor the winter storm system as it makes its way to South Carolina,” says Gene Faulkenberry, Kershaw County Safety and Emergency Services Director. “As always, we encourage our citizens, businesses, and organizations to remain alert to changing weather conditions by staying connected to our county website at kershaw.sc.gov, county social media pages, and local media.”

County Emergency Service Departments including Fire, EMS, and Public Works are actively checking equipment and adding additional staff in preparation for the weekend’s weather conditions. County crews are already on standby and ready to deploy as soon as a situation occurs. Beginning tomorrow, The South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin 24-hour shift rotations accessing state bridges and road conditions throughout the county.

The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Services will continue to actively monitor the winter weather conditions as they are fluid and subject to change. As new information is received, Kershaw County will continue to update Kershaw County’s website, Facebook, and Twitter pages as well as all local media.

WINTER WEATHER: KNOW THE TERMS