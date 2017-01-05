WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR KERSHAW COUNTY

Kershaw County, SC – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Kershaw County beginning January 7th from 1:00AM – 3:00 PM.
WINTER WEATHER: KNOW THE TERMS
- Winter Storm Watch: A winter storm is possible in your area.
- Winter Storm Warning: A winter storm is occurring or will soon occur in your area.
- Freezing Rain: Rain that freezes when it hits the ground, creating a coating of ice on roads, walkways, trees, and power lines.
- Sleet: Rain that turns into ice pellets before reaching the ground. Sleet also causes moisture on roads to freeze and become slippery.
- Frost/Freeze Warning: Below-freezing temperatures are expected.
- Black Ice: Sometimes called clear ice, refers to a thin coating of glazed ice on a surface that is a virtually invisible hazard to motorists.