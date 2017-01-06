Sports Update for Friday, January 6, 2017

In high school basketball the game between Camden High and Fairfield Central that had been scheduled for tonight has been postponed until January 17th.

The Duals at the Castle wrestling tournament that was to have taken place Saturday at North Central High School has been re-scheduled for January 21st. The Lugoff-Elgin wrestlers were scheduled to take part in the Bearcat Invitational in Rock Hill but that tournament has been canceled.

The Clemson Tigers men’s basketball team will play Notre Dame Saturday. You can hear that game on KOOL 102.7 with airtime set for 2:30pm Saturday.