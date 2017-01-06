Nine Kershaw County educators renew national board certification

Nine Kershaw County educators have been recertified with the highest credential available in the teaching profession, bringing the total number of Kershaw County School District (KCSD) employees who are National Board certified to 109.

“This is another testament to the high quality of our teaching staff,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. “This national certification is recognized as the ‘gold standard’ in accomplished teaching.”

Newly recertified KCSD teachers are Melissa Smith, Bethune Elementary; Michelle Clark, Blaney Elementary; Tisha Moses, Camden Elementary; Heather Costello, Lugoff Elementary: Cathy Epps and Tracy Elmore, Lugoff-Elgin Middle; Lori (Sissy) Davis, Midway Elementary; and Melisa Blankenship and Michelle Williams, Wateree Elementary.

Fifteen percent of Kershaw County’s teaching force is National Board certified.

National Board Certification is a voluntary process established by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. Teachers seeking National Board Certification undertake a two-part process that takes from one to three years to complete.

The process requires candidates to reflect on their classroom practices, their understanding of subject material and their preparation techniques. In addition to preparing a portfolio with videotapes of classroom teaching, lesson plans, student work samples and reflective essays, teachers must complete assessment center exercises based on content knowledge that proves they have mastered the subjects they teach and also know how to teach them.