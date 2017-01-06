Lugoff Winter Weather Fire Prevention and Safety Tips

Each year fire claims the lives of 3,500 Americans, injures 18,300, and causes billions of dollars’ worth of damage. People living in rural areas are more than twice as likely to die in a fire as those living in mid-sized cities or suburban areas. The misuse of wood stoves, portable space heaters and kerosene heaters are especially common risks in rural areas. Here are some general fire prevention and winter safety tips to keep our homes and families safe:

Space heaters need space-keep furniture and objects away

Electric space heaters must be plugged directly into a wall outlet

Read owner manuals very carefully for all heating devices

Never dry clothing or fabrics on or near space heaters

Never use gasoline in place of heating oil or kerosene-check for proper fuel in containers

Never fill kerosene heaters with gasoline or camp stove oil and never refill when hot

Have a carbon-monoxide detector on every level of the home outside every sleeping area-CO is a silent killer!

Clean chimneys often to prevent creosote build-up and fire dangers/ avoid placing paper products inside the fireplace

Make sure dampers are open before starting fires inside fireplaces

Use a heavy screen or insert in fireplaces to prevent logs from rolling out

Allow ashes to cool before removing them and always place ashes inside a metal container keeping the container at least 10 feet away from buildings

Make sure you have working smoke alarms in the home outside every sleeping area on each floor of the home and at least one carbon monoxide alarm in the home.

Lugoff Fire provides free smoke alarm installations locally! Call us if you need one!

Have a home escape plan and practice it with the family with a set outside meeting area.

Plug major appliances directly into outlets and do not overload extension cords/power strips

Never leave food cooking unattended on a stove or grill

Avoid using candles, but never leave candles unattended if they are used and ensure they are on sturdy metal or ceramic holders at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn. Keep battery-operated lighting/spare batteries ready in the home and vehicles

Place a winter emergency kit in every vehicle. The kit should include: a shovel, a windshield scraper and a small broom, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, extra batteries, a mobile device charger, water, snack food, matches, extra hats, socks and mittens, a first aid kit with a pocket knife, necessary medications, blankets, a tow chain or a rope, road salt and sand, booster cables, emergency flares, and a fluorescent distress flag.

Always use portable generators outside away from doors and windows-never use inside of enclosed areas of a home or building

Call Lugoff Fire at 803-438-2553 to speak with a firefighter for more information and visit www.lugofffire.com for more fire and life safety tips. ###