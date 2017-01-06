KERSHAW COUNTY HOLDS WEATHER PLANNING CONFERENCE

– As Kershaw County plans for an upcoming winter storm set to begin later tonight, a weather planning conference was held by Kershaw County earlier this morning. Various county and state entities including The Kershaw County School District, South Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT), KershawHealth, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), and South Carolina Department of Social Services attended the meeting as well as Kershaw County Fire, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), 911 Dispatch, Maintenance, and Public Works.

Together these entities discussed each organization’s plan of action for the weekend’s inclement weather. All entities present at the meeting confirmed they are prepared, on standby, and willing to lend a helping hand of support to anyone in need.

County staff will work throughout the weekend to monitor weather conditions and continue to inform the public of any updates. Stay informed by visiting our county website at www.kershaw.sc.gov and connecting to our county’s Facebook and Twitter pages.