3-Day Carolinas Weather Forecast From Duke Energy

A storm system across the Texas coast will move northeast to a position along the Carolina coast by midday Saturday. Moisture will spread east and north with this system later today and tonight. At the same time Arctic air mass arrives early Saturday morning with the precipitation falling in the form of snow across the western and central counties north and west of I85. South and east there will be a transition from rain to snow overnight with mostly snow by Saturday morning. At this time snow accumulations of 2 to 6” are expected across most of western mountains/foothills into the Piedmont counties. Significant power outages are not expected in our region (York, Lancaster, Chester, Kershaw, Fairfield, Union and Cherokee Counties); however, isolated outages are possible. Further east there is a risk of heavier snow mainly along the I95 corridor from the SC – NC line to Va where amounts of 6 to 9” could accumulate by noon Saturday which could lead to widespread power outages in those areas of heavier snowfall by Saturday morning. The snow will end by Saturday afternoon with clearing skies and very cold temperatures overnight with lows by Sunday morning in the teens. EXTENDED FORECAST Very cold Monday morning with lows in the single digits to middle teens. Highs in the middle 30s under sunny skies. Temperatures begin to warm by Tuesday afternoon with highs climbing into the 60s Wednesday through Friday.