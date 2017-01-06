WINTER STORM WARNING EXTENDED FOR KERSHAW COUNTY

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm WARNING for Kershaw County beginning Saturday, January 7th from 1:00AM to 3:00PM. Rain will change to sleet and snow tonight into Saturday morning. Snow will taper off to light freezing drizzle Saturday afternoon. A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow and sleet are expected. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible in some locations.

With one to three inches of snow expected for Kershaw County starting late tonight and into Saturday morning, Kershaw County Safety and Emergency Services, along with various other county departments including Public Works, are prepared and ready for the upcoming winter storm.

Kershaw County’s Emergency Medical Services has added an additional crew to specifically maintain a presence in the northern portion of the county to reduce call times to that area. In addition to maintaining 24 hour staffing at 911 Dispatch, all 911 dispatchers are on standby throughout the weekend.

Ice and snow accumulations may create slippery road conditions and possibly produce scattered power outages. The Kershaw County’s Public Works Department and South Carolina Department of Transportation advise drivers to stay off all roads as soon as the storm system enters the county. Both departments will be working closely together checking bridges and roads throughout the weekend as the potential for black ice may develop. For real-time road conditions statewide call 511, visit 511sc.org online, or access our county’s GIS at kershaw.sc.wthgis.com for current county road and bridge closures.

Overnight shelter is available to the public at Food for the Soul from 7:00pm to 7:00am every night. Food for the Soul is located behind The United Way Building of Kershaw County at 110A East DeKalb Street in Camden and can be reached by phone at 803.432.4771. Additional shelters will be available on an as needed basis.

County staff will work throughout the weekend to monitor weather conditions and continue to inform the public of any updates. Stay informed by visiting our county website at www.kershaw.sc.gov and connecting to our county’s Facebook and Twitter pages.