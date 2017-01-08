Kershaw County Receives Only Light Snow Over the Weekend

The heavy winter storm that was predicted for Kershaw County and the rest of the midlands this past Saturday did not materialize with Kershaw County only receiving what county emergency services director Gene Faulkenberry called a light dusting. Faulkenberry says that county agencies were prepared for the worst and that fortunately there were few problems. Faulkenberry said there were some icy roads Saturday night but no reported power outages and that there was no accumulation of snow. Faulkenberry said the most snow was in the northern parts of Kershaw County but that the snow did not stick. He added that by Sunday morning roads and highways in Kershaw County were clear.