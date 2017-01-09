Sports Update for Monday, January 9, 2016

Tonight it’s the national championship game in college football as the Clemson Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. KOOL 102.7 will have all of the action with airtime set for 5pm. Kickoff will be shortly after 8pm.

Tuesday the varsity basketball teams of Camden High are on the road to play the Chester Cyclones.

In wrestling Tuesday Camden will host a tri-match with Chester and Indianland.

Tuesday the North Central basketball teams are on the road to play Buford.

Also on Tuesday the Lugoff-Elgin boys and girls basketball teams will host Crestwood.

The JV basketball game between North Central and Buford that had been scheduled for tonight has been moved to Wednesday at 6pm.