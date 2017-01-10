School Board Elects Officers Tuesday Morning

The Kershaw County School Board held their organizational meeting Tuesday morning and Ron Blackmon was re-elected chair. Blackmon defeated Matt Irick six votes to two. Kim Horton Durant was re-elected vice-chair. She defeated Mark Surey six votes to two. Shirley Halley was re-elected school board chaplain. New board members Todd McDonald and Dr. James Smith were given the oath of office. The office of office was also given to derrick Procter, Ron Blackmon and matt irick, who were re-elected to the board.