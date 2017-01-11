FAIRFIELD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE AWARDS INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENT GRANT TO KERSHAW COUNTY

Fairfield Electric Cooperative recently awarded a $290,000 Rural Development Act (RDA) Grant to Kershaw County to help fund infrastructure improvement projects within Heritage Pointe Industrial Park and Wateree Executive Business Park.

At the January 10th Kershaw County Council Meeting, Economic Development Director Peggy McLean recognized company representatives Mark Howard and Doug Payne and publicly thanked Fairfield Electric Cooperative for their continued support of Kershaw County. “We are extremely grateful for Fairfield Electric’s generosity and continued partnership,” says McLean. “These funds will be used to further improve and enhance the marketability of our industrial parks located in Lugoff and Elgin.”

County Chairman Julian Burns also commented stating, “Kershaw County is blessed to have companies like Fairfield Electric working in and investing back into our community. We are proud to call them one of our own.”

Through The South Carolina Rural Development Act of 1996, the state’s cooperatives are allowed to provide funds for infrastructure improvements within industrial parks they serve. Allowable expenditures include water, sewer, road way improvements, land acquisition as well as shell building construction.

Fairfield Electric serves more than 28,500 customers in Kershaw, Fairfield, Richland, Chester, and York Counties and is one of 20 cooperatives in South Carolina. Together these cooperatives serve more than 750,000 customers in all 46 counties of the state.