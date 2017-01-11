Sports Update for Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tuesday evening in high school basketball Crestwood swept the Lugoff-Elgin boys and girls teams. Camden and Chester split their games with the Lady Bulldogs defeating the Chester girls and the Chester boys winners over the Camden boys. The North Central boys defeated Buford but the Buford girls were winners over the Lady Knights.

Last week The State newspaper named its All Midlands team in high school football. Making the team from Kershaw County were Adam Rowson and Elliott Campbell from Lugoff-Elgin, JoJo Watson from Camden High and from North Central Cedric Cunningham. Making the second team were Camden quarterback Devin Beckley and getting honorable mentions were Rahmel Burton of Lugoff-Elgin and Avery Barnes of Camden.

Thursday evening the Clemson Tiger basketball team heads to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. You can hear the game on KOOL 102.7 with airtime Thursday 6:30pm

In local sports tonight Lugoff-Elgin is on the road to take on Darlington at 6pm. Lugoff-Elgin will then host Camden in wrestling Thursday evening.

In JV basketball Thursday evening Camden will play at Indianland. Also in JV basketball North Central will travel to Chesterfield.