Man Rams 2 Patrol Cars During Lengthy Pursuit

On January 10, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Demetrice Jacoby Williams (36) who lives on TB Wright Rd. in Rembert, SC following a lengthy vehicle pursuit as well as a lengthy physical struggle. Williams has been charged with failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, malicious injury to personal property and driving under suspension.

“This entire incident could have been avoided if Wright had initially complied with the lawful orders of the officer,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Instead he involved himself in a lengthy struggle with the arresting officer, rammed 2 patrol cars and lead deputies on a high speed chase all the way into Sumter County. Smh again.”

Shortly before 3:00pm on January 10, 2017 a Kershaw County deputy was patrolling on SC261 near Tombfield Rd. in Kershaw County when he clocked a dark colored Toyota being driven by Williams at 95mph in a 55mph speed zone. The deputy turned around on the Toyota and activated his blue lights and siren.

The driver, who later turned out to be Williams fled and ran the Toyota into a ditch. The deputy attempted to arrest Williams and place handcuffs on him. The deputy was only able to get one handcuff on Williams who was repeatedly instructed by the deputy over about 5 minutes to comply with the orders of the officer. The deputy “tased” Williams, but the Taser had no effect. Williams continually refused to comply and was able to gain access to his vehicle and flee once again. Traffic was backed up on US 521 while the deputy struggled with Williams, but not a single person came to the officer’s aid.

Williams who was now travelling on US 521 attempted to make a turn back on to SC 261 and in so doing he ran over a traffic sign in the intersection. Williams continued to flee and drove well into Sumter County to his residence on TB Wright Rd. where he rammed 2 Kershaw County patrol vehicles causing minimal damage. He was eventually taken into custody after being sprayed with OC.

Williams has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past. He has been previously arrested for multiple narcotics offenses in South Carolina and Georgia, habitual traffic offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams is being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.