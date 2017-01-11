44 Yr. Old Man Charged for Sexually Assaulting 9 Yr. Old Girl

On January 10, 2017 Lancaster County Sheriff’s Dept. deputies acting on information from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Joseph Elliot Garcia (44) who has no permanent address on Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office warrants charging him with criminal sexual conduct (1st degree) with a 9 year old girl.

“What can one say about a situation like this other than that this is disgusting, revolting and will in all likelihood happen again if this pedophile is released from custody,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Parents of young children really need to scrutinize male friends that they allow to be with their children.”

On December 28, 2016 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigator received a report from the mother of a 9 year old girl in which details were provided that Garcia had sexually assaulted the little girl. The KCSO investigator who specializes in criminal sexual conduct cases began investigating the allegations. The victim received physical examinations as well as a forensic exam, both of which provided confirmation that an assault had taken place. Further investigation resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant for Garcia whose whereabouts were not known.

The Kershaw County investigator learned that Garcia was working at a motel in Lancaster County and contacted the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department with that information. Lancaster County deputies were able to take Garcia into custody and turn him over to Kershaw County authorities. Additional charges of criminal sexual conduct with other victims are likely in other jurisdictions in South and North Carolina.

Garcia who has an extensive criminal history remains in the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing from a circuit court judge.

Garcia has previously been arrested for destroying personal property, public disorderly conduct, littering, numerous driving offenses, grand larceny, burglary (2nd degree) multiple offenses, vandalism, grand larceny (multiple offenses), probation violation, assault and battery high and aggravated, assault and battery, murder, DUI, narcotics, criminal domestic violence and criminal domestic violence high and aggravated.