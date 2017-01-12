KCSD hires Kirkley as new CMS assistant principal

The Kershaw County School Board voted to hire Nicole Kirkley as the new assistant principal at Camden Middle School (CMS) at its meeting on Jan. 10.

“I am pleased that Ms. Kirkley will be coming back home to work,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. “She has strong ties to our community and is extremely talented. I know she will be a great addition to the Camden Middle family.”

After graduating from Lugoff-Elgin High School, Kirkley received a Bachelor of Science degree in Middle Education from Winthrop University and has also earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Phoenix.

A Kershaw County resident, Kirkley has served as an assistant administrator at Westwood High School since 2015 and was a teacher at Kelly Mill Middle School for four years prior to that. Her past experience includes serving as a testing coordinator, teacher evaluator, textbooks coordinator and cheerleading coach. She created the requirements for the academic letter that was awarded to Westwood High seniors and has served as the chairperson for 504 plans.

“Ms. Kirkley’s knowledge, experience and enthusiasm made her a standout candidate for the assistant principal position at Camden Middle,” said CMS Principal Byron Johnson. “I am confident that she will impact our school and community in a powerful way.”

Kirkley is replacing John Mastrovito who left for another position.