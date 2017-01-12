sports Update for Thursday, January 12, 2017

This evening the Clemson Tiger basketball team heads to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. You can hear the game on KOOL 102.7 with airtime Thursday 6:30pm

Lugoff-Elgin will then host Camden and Edisto in wrestling this evening.

In JV basketball this evening Camden will play at Indianland. Also in JV basketball North Central will travel to Chesterfield.

In high school basketball Friday evening Camden is at home to play Indianland. The girls game starts at 6:30pm Friday evening with the boys game following. Friday evening Lugoff-Elgin is at home to face Lakewood and North Central will host Chesterfield. The girls games start at 6pm and the boys games will follow.