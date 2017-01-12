Kershaw County School Board swears in new members, elects officers

At its organizational meeting Tuesday, the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees swore in its newly elected members and elected new officers.

Sworn in for four-year terms were Todd McDonald, Seat 1; Derrick Proctor, Seat 3; James Smith, Seat 5; Matt Irick, Seat 7 and Ron Blackmon, Seat 9. This is the first term for McDonald and Smith. Blackmon has served on the school board since 2013, Proctor since 2012 and Irick since 2009.

Blackmon was re-elected chairman by his peers. Kim DuRant, seat 6, was re-elected as vice-chairman and Shirley Halley, seat 4, was re-elected as chaplain.