Sports Update for Friday, January 13, 2017

In high school basketball this evening Camden is at home to play Indianland. The girl’s game starts at 6:30pm Friday evening with the boy’s game following. This evening Lugoff-Elgin is at home to face Lakewood and North Central will host Chesterfield. The girls games start at 6pm and the boys games will follow.

The North Central wrestlers will compete in the Highlands and F.C.A. Duals Saturday.

The Clemson Tigers will host Virginia in men’s basketball Saturday at noon. You can hear the game on KOOL 102.7 with airtime set for 11:30am. The U.S.C. Gamecocks will host Ole’ Miss Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm. You can hear the game on Startime 1590 with set for6pm Saturday.