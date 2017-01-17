Sports Update for Tuesday, January 17, 2017

The North Central JV basketball team will be at home this evening to take on Central of Pageland. Tip-off will be 5pm.

The Lugoff-Elgin and North Central boys and girls varsity teams are both in action tonight. North Central will be at home to take on Central of Pageland and Lugoff-Elgin is on the road to Darlington.

The North Central wrestling team is at home tonight. Matches with Darlington and Hammond start at 6pm. The Camden High wrestlers will be on the road tonight to face Columbia High and Chester at 6pm.