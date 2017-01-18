Halley and Durant Recognized at School Board Meeting

Kershaw County School Board member Shirley Halley was recognized at the most recent meeting of the Kershaw County School Board for reaching level three in the South Carolina School Board Association’s Boardmanship Institute. The institute was established in 1982 and it offer a year-round training curriculum focused on leadership skills for school board members. Halley was recognized for earning a hundred points in two consecutive years or less.

Also at the most recent meeting of the Kershaw County School Board vice-chair Kim Horton Durant was recognized by the South Carolina School Boards Association for fifteen years of service on the Kershaw County school board. Durant is the veteran member of the kershaw county School Board and one of only thirty-six school board members in South Carolina with fifteen or more years of service.