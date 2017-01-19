Kershaw County Chamber Of Commerce Names New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce

and Visitors Center has named Amy L. Kinard as Executive Director. Kinard, currently

Interim Executive Director of the Chamber, will officially become the Executive Director

on February 1, 2017.

Amy Kinard began her Kershaw County Chamber involvement in 2012, joining the

Board of Directors for a 3-year term. In 2013, Kinard was selected to join the Chamber’s

Executive Board as Vice-President of Business & Community Improvement. In 2014,

while she was Vice-President of Organizational Improvement and in line to become the

Chamber President in 2015, the President, Spencer Graham, took a new job in the

Charleston area. Kinard offered to complete Graham’s term, as well as complete her

original commitment to the presidency. Therefore, she served as President of the

Chamber for 21 months (instead of the traditional 12 months). Her presidency term ended

June 30, 2016.



In August 2016, Chamber Executive Director, Liz Horton, announced that she was

leaving the organization for a position at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce in

Greenville, SC. At that time, Kinard was selected by the Executive Committee to act as

Interim Executive Director during the search for a new Director.

Kinard received her Bachelors of Science in Management degree from Tulane University

and received a Masters in Human Resource Development from Clemson University. Her

professional career has focused on adult education and training, beginning with SCT, Inc.

where she worked for 5 years as a software implementation trainer. She worked for the

Kershaw County School District for 1 year as an Accounting & Computer Applications

teacher at Camden High School. In 2005, she was hired by KershawHealth to lead their

Education Department (clinical and non-clinical education). While her responsibilities

changed over the years and at one point included overseeing the KershawHealth

Volunteer program, she continued to teach and educate KershawHealth staff until her

departure in October 2015. Most recently, she began her own network marketing business

as an Independent Consultant with Rodan + Fields skincare.

In addition to her work, Kinard has volunteered for Chi Omega Sorority for over 15

years, acting as a recruitment consultant to campuses and Chi Omega chapters across the

nation. Currently, she is a volunteer Release Figure Method Specialist with the National

Panhellenic Council, where she manages sorority recruitment statistics and data for

college campuses and universities. Amy has also volunteered her time to her church and

her children’s schools. She is currently Chair of the Grace Church Rector Search Team,

charged with interviewing and identifying a new pastor for the church.

Amy Kinard was born in Michigan and raised in Florida. She married John E. Kinard III

in May 2000. She has lived in Camden since 1999, and she and John are raising two

children here – Vivian (12 years old) and Davis (10 years old).

Chip Galloway (KFC/Galloway Enterprises, Inc.), Chairman of the Search Committee

said the search process proved to be eye-opening. “It allowed us to see that it would take

someone new to this role at least 12 months to come up to speed”, stated Galloway. “We

cannot afford that delay, and so are thrilled that Amy has agreed to take the Executive

Director position.” Chief Dennis Ray (Lugoff Fire Department), President of the

Kershaw County Chamber Board of Directors further remarked, “The Chamber’s Board

of Directors completed a Strategic Planning session in August 2016 and Amy’s

knowledge of where we need to go and her relationships in the community are crucial to

implementing these goals and objectives. We are blessed to have her in a position to take

the Executive Director job permanently.”

“I am excited about the future of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors

Center,” expressed Amy Kinard. “I have new ideas and new focus for our organization.

With the amazing Executive Board and Board of Directors currently leading the

Chamber, I know we will make great strides to better serve our member businesses and

the community!”