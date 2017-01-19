Kershaw County Chamber Of Commerce Names New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce
and Visitors Center has named Amy L. Kinard as Executive Director. Kinard, currently
Interim Executive Director of the Chamber, will officially become the Executive Director
on February 1, 2017.
Amy Kinard began her Kershaw County Chamber involvement in 2012, joining the
Board of Directors for a 3-year term. In 2013, Kinard was selected to join the Chamber’s
Executive Board as Vice-President of Business & Community Improvement. In 2014,
while she was Vice-President of Organizational Improvement and in line to become the
Chamber President in 2015, the President, Spencer Graham, took a new job in the
Charleston area. Kinard offered to complete Graham’s term, as well as complete her
original commitment to the presidency. Therefore, she served as President of the
Chamber for 21 months (instead of the traditional 12 months). Her presidency term ended
June 30, 2016.
In August 2016, Chamber Executive Director, Liz Horton, announced that she was
leaving the organization for a position at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce in
Greenville, SC. At that time, Kinard was selected by the Executive Committee to act as
Interim Executive Director during the search for a new Director.
Kinard received her Bachelors of Science in Management degree from Tulane University
and received a Masters in Human Resource Development from Clemson University. Her
professional career has focused on adult education and training, beginning with SCT, Inc.
where she worked for 5 years as a software implementation trainer. She worked for the
Kershaw County School District for 1 year as an Accounting & Computer Applications
teacher at Camden High School. In 2005, she was hired by KershawHealth to lead their
Education Department (clinical and non-clinical education). While her responsibilities
changed over the years and at one point included overseeing the KershawHealth
Volunteer program, she continued to teach and educate KershawHealth staff until her
departure in October 2015. Most recently, she began her own network marketing business
as an Independent Consultant with Rodan + Fields skincare.
In addition to her work, Kinard has volunteered for Chi Omega Sorority for over 15
years, acting as a recruitment consultant to campuses and Chi Omega chapters across the
nation. Currently, she is a volunteer Release Figure Method Specialist with the National
Panhellenic Council, where she manages sorority recruitment statistics and data for
college campuses and universities. Amy has also volunteered her time to her church and
her children’s schools. She is currently Chair of the Grace Church Rector Search Team,
charged with interviewing and identifying a new pastor for the church.
Amy Kinard was born in Michigan and raised in Florida. She married John E. Kinard III
in May 2000. She has lived in Camden since 1999, and she and John are raising two
children here – Vivian (12 years old) and Davis (10 years old).
Chip Galloway (KFC/Galloway Enterprises, Inc.), Chairman of the Search Committee
said the search process proved to be eye-opening. “It allowed us to see that it would take
someone new to this role at least 12 months to come up to speed”, stated Galloway. “We
cannot afford that delay, and so are thrilled that Amy has agreed to take the Executive
Director position.” Chief Dennis Ray (Lugoff Fire Department), President of the
Kershaw County Chamber Board of Directors further remarked, “The Chamber’s Board
of Directors completed a Strategic Planning session in August 2016 and Amy’s
knowledge of where we need to go and her relationships in the community are crucial to
implementing these goals and objectives. We are blessed to have her in a position to take
the Executive Director job permanently.”
“I am excited about the future of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors
Center,” expressed Amy Kinard. “I have new ideas and new focus for our organization.
With the amazing Executive Board and Board of Directors currently leading the
Chamber, I know we will make great strides to better serve our member businesses and
the community!”