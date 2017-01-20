Sports Update for Friday, January 20, 2017

In high school basketball tonight the Lugoff-Elgin boys and girls will be at home to play Chapin. The Camden boys and girls will be on the road to Columbia High this evening. The North Central Knights and Lady Knights travel to Andrew Jackson this evening.

Camden and Lugoff-Elgin will square off in high school basketball Saturday at the Camden High gym. The JV games will start at 1pm and the varsity girls game is at 4pm with the varsity boys game following. You can hear the varsity boys and girls game on KOOL 102.7 with airtime set for 3:45pm Saturday.