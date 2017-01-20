School District Ahead of the Curve on Facilities Projects

The Kershaw County School Board was briefed last week on the status of phase two facilities projects in the Kershaw County School District. Dr. Frank Morgan, Kershaw County school superintendent says a decision by the board to provisionally hire an architectural firm before the referendum meant that after the school bond referendum passed in the general election meant the district could hit the ground running and was ahead of the curve when the school bond referendum passed. Morgan says the district is also working on the financial aspects of the facilities projects. Morgan says the district is working at improving it’s already great bond rating.