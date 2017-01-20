Historic Camden Receives $250,000 Grant from S.C. PRT

Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site will be able to take care of a lot of deferred maintenance thanks to a grant of $250,000 from the South Carolina Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. The presentation of the check took place Friday morning in front of the Kershaw/Cornwallis House at Historic Camden. Among those present state senator Vincent Sheheen of Camden who said that the funds will help ensure the continued success of the revolutionary war site. State representative Laurie Slade Funderburk said that Historic Camden is an important part of the community in Kershaw county. Halie Brazier, executive director of Historic Camden says the funds will be used for deferred maintenance on the Kershaw/Cornwallis House and the Cunningham House at Historic Camden. Brazier says the funds will result in a number of improvements at Historic Camden.