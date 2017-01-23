Sports Update for Monday, January 23, 2017

The JV and varsity basketball games between Camden High and North Central that had been scheduled for Tuesday evening will be played this afternoon and evening instead. The JV game will start at 4:30pm and the varsity games start at 7pm. You can hear the varsity games on KOOL 102.7 with airtime set for 6:45pm.

The Lugoff-Elgin Demon basketball teams will be on the road to Crestwood Tuesday evening. The girls game starts at 6pm with the boys game following.

The North Central wrestlers will be on the road Tuesday evening to face Buford and Cheraw. Matches start at 6pm. The Lugoff-Elgin wrestlers will compete Tuesday in the Region 6 individual tournament. Matches start at 6pm.