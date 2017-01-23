Armed Documented Gang Member Arrested in Stolen Car Following High Speed Pursuit

On the night of January 21, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jacquel Dimitri Sumter (23) whose last known address is on Walnut Street in Columbia and charged him with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, speeding (25+ mph over the speed limit), driving under suspension (1st offense), reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle. This arrest took place following a vehicle pursuit at speeds reaching 120 mph on I-20.

“Without doubt, this incident could have had tragic consequences,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Not only did Sumter endanger the lives of the other motorists travelling on I-20, but the officers involved were dealing with at least one, but probably 3 more armed documented gang members. Fortunately no one was hurt in this incident.”

At about 9:20pm on January 21, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office traffic officer was patrolling on I-20 when he detected a vehicle being driven at 105 mph as it headed toward Columbia. The deputy pursued the vehicle which was reported stolen out of Richland County. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jacquel Sumter, attempted to flee and increased his speed as he travelled toward Columbia. The pursuing deputy observed several individuals moving in the vehicle along with Sumter during the pursuit.

As the pursuit approached Richland County, additional Kershaw County deputies joined in the chase and Richland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Columbia Police Department officers were alerted. Shortly after the chase entered the 6 lane section of I-20, Sumter pulled into the median separated by a concrete barrier. At that time Sumter and three unidentified black males jumped out of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. Sumter was caught a short time later by a Kershaw County deputy. Richland County Sheriff’s Department bloodhounds were called to the scene, but were unable to locate the other suspects.

Following a search of the vehicle, deputies located a fully loaded TEK9 pistol with the serial number obliterated, and a revolver that one of the suspects had dropped onto I-20 when he fled. Several items that were believed to have been stolen were also found in the stolen vehicle and turned over to the Columbia Police Department.

Sumter was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains on a $51,527.50 bond. He has previously been arrested for possession of marijuana (multiple offenses), carrying a concealed weapon (multiple offenses), petty larceny, assault and battery (2nd degree), trespassing, entry on another’s land after notice, attempted murder and participating in a riot by prisoners. He is a documented gang member.