Sports Update for Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The Lugoff-Elgin Demon basketball teams will be on the road to Crestwood this evening. The girl’s game starts at 6pm with the boy’s game following.

The North Central wrestlers will be on the road this evening to face Buford and Cheraw. Matches start at 6pm. The Lugoff-Elgin wrestlers will compete this evening in the Region 6 individual tournament. Matches start at 6pm.

The U.S.C. Gamecocks will host Auburn in men’s basketball this evening at the Colonial Life Arena. You can hear the game on Startime 1590. Airtime will be 6pm