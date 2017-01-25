BLACK RIVER ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE GRANT AWARDED TO KERSHAW COUNTY

Kershaw County has been awarded a $75,000 Rural Development Act (RDA) Grant by Black River Electric Cooperative. The grant will be used for infrastructure improvements at Governor’s Hill Industrial Park located at I-20’s Exit 101.

To publicly thank Black River Electric Cooperative, Economic Development Director Peggy McLean recognized company representatives Charlie Allen and Brenda Chase as well as Board Member Ron Prestage at the January 24th Kershaw County Council Meeting. “We are extremely thankful for the strong economic development support Black River Electric has shown our community,” stated McLean. “Their continued generosity has helped Kershaw County develop Governor’s Hill Industrial Park into a vibrant and marketable industrial property.”

“I am continually amazed at Black River Electric’s dedication to Kershaw County,” said County Chairman Julian Burns. “This is truly a company that believes in our community and wants to be a part of helping us succeed. For that, my hat goes off to you.”

Through The South Carolina Rural Development Act of 1996, the state’s cooperatives are allowed to provide funds for infrastructure improvements within industrial parks they serve. Allowable expenditures include water, sewer, road way improvements, land acquisition as well as shell building construction.

Black River Electric Cooperative serves more than 32,000 customers in Kershaw, Sumter, Lee, and Clarendon Counties and is one of 20 cooperatives in South Carolina. Together these cooperatives serve more than 750,000 customers in all 46 counties of the state.